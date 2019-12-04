Listen Live Sports

Rodriguez lifts East Tennessee St. over The Citadel 96-84

December 4, 2019 10:14 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jeromy Rodriguez had 26 points plus 16 rebounds as East Tennessee State defeated The Citadel 96-84 on Wednesday night.

Rodriguez made 13 of 15 shots. Tray Boyd III added 25 points for the Buccaneers. Daivien Williamson had 16 points for East Tennessee State (8-1, 1-0 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Lucas N’Guessan added 11 points.

Bo Hodges, the Buccaneers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Both teams were playing their first Southern Conference game of the season.

Kaiden Rice scored a career-high 30 points for the Bulldogs (3-5, 0-1). Kaelon Harris added 16 points and six rebounds. Hayden Brown had 12 points.

East Tennessee State plays North Dakota State on the road on Saturday. The Citadel plays Carver College at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

