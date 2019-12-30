Listen Live Sports

Roland leads Northeastern past James Madison 88-72

December 30, 2019 10:05 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan Roland had 33 points as Northeastern topped James Madison 88-72 on Monday night.

Bolden Brace had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Northeastern (8-6, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyson Walker added 15 points and six assists. Shaquille Walters had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the road team.

Northeastern put up 46 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Deshon Parker had 19 points and six assists for the Dukes (7-6, 0-2). Matt Lewis added 17 points. Dwight Wilson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Northeastern plays Elon at home on Thursday. James Madison matches up against UNC Wilmington on the road on Thursday.

