The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Roland scores 28 to lead Northeastern over Maine 78-63

December 4, 2019 9:43 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Roland had 28 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Northeastern beat Maine 78-63 on Wednesday night.

Tyson Walker had 15 points and six assists for Northeastern (5-4). Bolden Brace added 11 points and Greg Eboigbodin had eight rebounds.

Roland, who hit 8 of 16 field goals, including 5 of 10 3-pointers, is the 39th player in program history to hit the 1,000-point milestone.

Andrew Fleming had 23 points for the Black Bears (2-6), who have lost three straight. Peter Stumer added 12 points and Miks Antoms had five assists.

Northeastern plays Davidson at home on Saturday. Maine faces Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

