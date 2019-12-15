Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway win QBE Shootout

December 15, 2019 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory.

Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club. Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62.

Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer tied for third at 28 under after 63s.

Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell were 27 under, also after a 63.

Advertisement

Lexi Thompson and Sean O’Hair were last in the 12-team field at 8 under after a 70.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans