Rutgers faces tough test vs No. 22 Seton Hall

December 12, 2019 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 22 Seton Hall (6-3) vs. Rutgers (7-3)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Seton Hall presents a tough challenge for Rutgers. Rutgers has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Seton Hall has dropped to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Iowa State last week.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rutgers’ Geo Baker has averaged 13 points and 4.3 assists while Ron Harper Jr. has put up 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Pirates, Myles Powell has averaged 22.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while Sandro Mamukelashvili has put up 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 39.8 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 54 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 75.6 points while giving up 57.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pirates have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has 33 assists on 78 field goals (42.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Seton Hall has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 80.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

