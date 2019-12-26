S. Alabama goes up against Mobile

Mobile vs. South Alabama (6-6)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars will be taking on the Rams of NAIA member Mobile. South Alabama lost 81-69 loss at home against Coastal Carolina in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Josh Ajayi has averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Jaguars. Chad Lott has paired with Ajayi and is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.GIFTED GABRIEL: Gabriel Cruz has connected on 50 percent of the two 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: South Alabama put up 86 and came away with a 39-point win over Mobile when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Jaguars offense scored 68.6 points per matchup across those 11 games.

