S. Illinois goes up against Mizzou

Southern Illinois (4-6) vs. Missouri (5-4)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Missouri in a non-conference matchup. Southern Illinois fell 72-69 at Southern Miss in its last outing. Missouri is coming off a 64-54 win over Temple in its most recent game.

.DOMINANT DOMASK: Marcus Domask has connected on 44.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-5 when it allows at least 61 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

STREAK STATS: Southern Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Missouri defense has allowed only 59 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 20th among Division I teams. The Southern Illinois offense has averaged 64.9 points through 10 games (ranked 239th, nationally).

