Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

S. Illinois goes up against Mizzou

December 13, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Southern Illinois (4-6) vs. Missouri (5-4)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois faces Missouri in a non-conference matchup. Southern Illinois fell 72-69 at Southern Miss in its last outing. Missouri is coming off a 64-54 win over Temple in its most recent game.

.DOMINANT DOMASK: Marcus Domask has connected on 44.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-5 when it allows at least 61 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

STREAK STATS: Southern Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Missouri defense has allowed only 59 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 20th among Division I teams. The Southern Illinois offense has averaged 64.9 points through 10 games (ranked 239th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein