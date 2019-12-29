S. Illinois looks to extend streak vs Indiana St.

Southern Illinois (6-7, 0-0) vs. Indiana State (7-4, 0-0)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana State. Southern Illinois has won by an average of 10 points in its last eight wins over the Sycamores. Indiana State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 78-58 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-6 when it allows at least 61 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

STREAK STATS: Southern Illinois has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.8 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. Indiana State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 62.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

