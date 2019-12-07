Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Canucks Sums

December 7, 2019 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
      
Buffalo 0 3 2 0—5
Vancouver 1 2 2 1—6

First Period_1, Vancouver, Leivo 5 (Benn, Stecher), 12:57. Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (tripping), 2:01.

Second Period_2, Vancouver, Roussel 2 (Myers, Virtanen), 3:07. 3, Buffalo, Okposo 2 (Skinner, Larsson), 5:24. 4, Buffalo, Ristolainen 3 (Eichel, Olofsson), 6:28. 5, Vancouver, Leivo 6 (Boeser, Pettersson), 17:11. 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 12 (Eichel, Reinhart), 19:16 (pp). Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (slashing), 7:12; Beagle, VAN, (tripping), 14:51; Hughes, VAN, (tripping), 18:50.

Third Period_7, Vancouver, Myers 1 (Miller, Pearson), 4:51 (sh). 8, Vancouver, Roussel 3 (Virtanen, Stecher), 10:40. 9, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Larsson), 12:05. 10, Buffalo, Johansson 5 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 19:01. Penalties_Roussel, VAN, (tripping), 3:35.

Overtime_11, Vancouver, Miller 13 (Boeser, Hughes), 3:21 (pp). Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF, (interference), 2:09.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-15-8_28. Vancouver 9-10-9-2_30.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Vancouver 1 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-5-3 (30 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Demko 6-4-1 (28-23).

T_2:33.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Travis Toomey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia