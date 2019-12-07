Sabres-Canucks Sums

|Buffalo
|0
|3
|2
|0—5
|Vancouver
|1
|2
|2
|1—6
First Period_1, Vancouver, Leivo 5 (Benn, Stecher), 12:57. Penalties_Okposo, BUF, (tripping), 2:01.
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Roussel 2 (Myers, Virtanen), 3:07. 3, Buffalo, Okposo 2 (Skinner, Larsson), 5:24. 4, Buffalo, Ristolainen 3 (Eichel, Olofsson), 6:28. 5, Vancouver, Leivo 6 (Boeser, Pettersson), 17:11. 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 12 (Eichel, Reinhart), 19:16 (pp). Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (slashing), 7:12; Beagle, VAN, (tripping), 14:51; Hughes, VAN, (tripping), 18:50.
Third Period_7, Vancouver, Myers 1 (Miller, Pearson), 4:51 (sh). 8, Vancouver, Roussel 3 (Virtanen, Stecher), 10:40. 9, Buffalo, Girgensons 4 (Larsson), 12:05. 10, Buffalo, Johansson 5 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 19:01. Penalties_Roussel, VAN, (tripping), 3:35.
Overtime_11, Vancouver, Miller 13 (Boeser, Hughes), 3:21 (pp). Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF, (interference), 2:09.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-15-8_28. Vancouver 9-10-9-2_30.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 4; Vancouver 1 of 2.
Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-5-3 (30 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Demko 6-4-1 (28-23).
T_2:33.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Travis Toomey.
