Sabres-Flames Sums

Buffalo 1 0 2—3 Calgary 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Reinhart 10 (Olofsson, Ristolainen), 3:29. 2, Calgary, Gaudreau 6 (Tkachuk, Monahan), 16:42 (pp). Penalties_Tkachuk, CGY, (delay of game), 4:54; Frolik, CGY, (slashing), 12:23; Backlund, CGY, (high sticking), 14:00; Skinner, BUF, (high sticking), 14:58.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Rieder 2 (Ryan), 11:18 (sh). 4, Calgary, Monahan 7 (Backlund, Andersson), 15:02. Penalties_Gaudreau, CGY, (hooking), 10:32; Kylington, CGY, (interference), 18:17.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Lucic 1 (Dube, Ryan), 3:58. 6, Buffalo, McCabe 2 (Olofsson), 17:16. 7, Buffalo, Eichel 18 (Montour, Johansson), 19:12 (pp). Penalties_Kylington, CGY, (cross checking), 4:21; Hanifin, CGY, (high sticking), 5:24; Vesey, BUF, (holding), 8:03; Hanifin, CGY, (tripping), 18:32.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-11-8_29. Calgary 9-11-9_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 8; Calgary 1 of 2.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 7-6-2 (29 shots-25 saves). Calgary, Rittich 13-7-4 (29-26).

A_18,085 (19,289). T_2:27.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.