Sabres-Islanders Sums

December 14, 2019 3:42 pm
 
Buffalo 0 1 1 0—2
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 2 (Beauvillier), 5:11. Penalties_Bailey, NYI, (roughing), 18:22; Scandella, BUF, (roughing), 18:22; Bailey, NYI, served by Lee, (roughing), 18:22.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Eichel), 6:11 (pp). Penalties_Nelson, NYI, (holding stick), 4:37; Ristolainen, BUF, (holding), 8:04; Rodrigues, BUF, (hooking), 10:53; Johansson, BUF, (interference), 14:17.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 3 (Nelson), 4:50. 4, Buffalo, Eichel 23 (Ristolainen, Olofsson), 18:14 (pp). Penalties_Barzal, NYI, (roughing), 16:27.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 10, 3:04. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 10-10-13-2_35. N.Y. Islanders 9-7-8-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 2 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 10-6-2 (26 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 10-3-2 (35-33).

A_13,795 (13,917). T_2:28.

Referees_Dean Morton, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Jonny Murray.

