Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Maple Leafs Sum

December 17, 2019 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Buffalo 0 0 3—3
Toronto 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Gauthier 4, 2:30.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 20 (Marner, Rielly), 4:47. 3, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Barrie, Nylander), 17:39.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Dahlin 2 (Eichel, Olofsson), 1:29 (pp). 5, Toronto, Timashov 3 (Gauthier, Barrie), 4:58. 6, Buffalo, Eichel 24 (Reinhart, Olofsson), 6:30. 7, Buffalo, Okposo 4 (Sheary, Dahlin), 14:41. 8, Toronto, Mikheyev 6, 17:26 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-10-15_30. Toronto 11-13-9_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 10-7-3 (32 shots-28 saves). Toronto, Andersen 17-8-3 (30-27).

A_19,365 (18,819). T_2:20.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted