Sabres-Maple Leafs Sum

Buffalo 0 0 3—3 Toronto 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Gauthier 4, 2:30.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 20 (Marner, Rielly), 4:47. 3, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Nylander, Barrie), 17:39.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Dahlin 2 (Olofsson, Eichel), 1:29 (pp). 5, Toronto, Timashov 3 (Gauthier, Barrie), 4:58. 6, Buffalo, Eichel 24 (Olofsson, Reinhart), 6:30. 7, Buffalo, Okposo 4 (Sheary, Dahlin), 14:41. 8, Toronto, Mikheyev 6, 17:26 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-10-15_30. Toronto 11-13-9_33.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 1 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 10-7-3 (32 shots-28 saves). Toronto, Andersen 17-8-3 (30-27).

A_19,365 (18,819). T_2:20.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, David Brisebois.

