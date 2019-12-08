Sabres-Oilers Sum

Buffalo 2 0 0 1—3 Edmonton 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 3 (Scandella), 4:08. 2, Buffalo, J.Larsson 3 (Asplund, Vesey), 10:43.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Sheahan 1 (Nygard, Nurse), 8:25. 4, Edmonton, Nygard 2 (Nurse, Haas), 15:56 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Buffalo, Miller 1 (Johansson, Eichel), 1:13.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-4-6-1_22. Edmonton 10-12-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 8-6-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Smith 7-7-2 (22-19).

A_17,227 (18,641). T_2:22.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

