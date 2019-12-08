Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sabres-Oilers Sums

December 8, 2019 10:38 pm
 
Buffalo 2 0 0 1—3
Edmonton 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Okposo 3 (Scandella), 4:08. 2, Buffalo, J.Larsson 3 (Asplund, Vesey), 10:43. Penalties_Montour, BUF, (tripping), 5:22; Granlund, EDM, (high sticking), 7:42; McDavid, EDM, (hooking), 15:26.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Sheahan 1 (Nygard, Nurse), 8:25. 4, Edmonton, Nygard 2 (Nurse, Haas), 15:56 (pp). Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (holding stick), 5:40; Bogosian, BUF, (hooking), 13:57; Persson, EDM, (hooking), 17:31.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Buffalo, Miller 1 (Eichel, Johansson), 1:13. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-4-6-1_22. Edmonton 10-12-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 3; Edmonton 1 of 3.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 8-6-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Edmonton, Smith 7-7-2 (22-19).

A_17,227 (18,641). T_2:22.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

