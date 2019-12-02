Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sac State faces California Merced

December 2, 2019
 
California Merced vs. Sacramento State (4-1)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento State Hornets will be taking on the Bobcats of NAIA member California Merced. Sacramento State lost 59-45 on the road to Colorado in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Joshua Patton has averaged 15.6 points, five rebounds and 2.4 blocks this year for Sacramento State. Ethan Esposito is also a primary contributor, with 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOSHUA: In five appearances this season, Sacramento State’s Joshua Patton has shot 61.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacramento State went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Hornets scored 66.5 points per contest across those six contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

