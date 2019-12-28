Listen Live Sports

Saints add receiver Humphrey, fullback Ortiz

December 28, 2019 6:40 pm
 
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints promoted receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster and signed fullback Ricky Ortiz in advance of Sunday’s regular-season finale at Carolina.

The 6-foot-4 Humphrey is a rookie out of Texas whose preseason highlights included a 33-yard touchdown and a 43-yard reception. He has been active for four regular-season games but did not have a reception.

The 6-foot, 236-pound Ortiz, who played for Oregon State, was active for 12 games last season with Atlanta but has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2019.

In corresponding roster moves Saturday, the Saints cut offensive lineman Michael Ola and recently signed safety DeShawn Shead.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

