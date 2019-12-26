Saints-Panthers Preview Capsule

NEW ORLEANS (12-3) at CAROLINA (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Saints by 11 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Saints 10-5; Panthers 6-9

SERIES RECORD — Tied 25-25

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Panthers 34-31, Nov. 19

LAST WEEK — Saints beat Titans 38-28; Panthers lost to Colts 38-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 2, Panthers No. 27

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (17), PASS (7).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (5), PASS (17).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (14), PASS (12).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (32), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Saints have won five of last six matchups. … Saints can clinch home-field advantage in NFC with win and losses or ties by 49ers and Packers. … QB Drew Brees passed for 279 yards, three TDs vs. Titans last week, his 92nd career game with at least three TDs passing. .. Brees has 19 TDs and only one INT in past six starts. … Brees enters 2019 regular-season finale as NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 77,163 and TDs passing with 544. He leads Patriots’ Tom Brady by five TDs passing on career list. … Brees has completed NFL-high 75.3 percent of passes in 2019, on pace to eclipse his single-season record 74.4 percent last season. … RB Alvin Kamara had 110 scrimmage yards (80 rushing) and two TDs rushing last week, his 11th career game with multiple TDs. … WR Michael Thomas had 10 catches for 101 yards and TD receiving in last meeting in Week 12. Has NFL single-season record 145 receptions in 2019. He surpassed Marvin Harrison’s 2002 record of 143 last week, when he had 12 catches for 136 yards and TD. … Thomas leads NFL with 1,688 yards receiving, needs 112 to become fifth player with 1,800 in single season. He has 5,475 yards receiving since entering NFL in 2016, surpassing Randy Moss (5,396) for most by player in first four NFL seasons. … DE Cameron Jordon had sack last week to increase season total to career-high 14 ½. He has 10 ½ sacks in his past five on road. … LB Demario Davis had 11 tackles, sack last week. … Rookie DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson had first career forced fumble and recovery vs. Colts. … Rookie KR-PR Deonte Harris had 150 yards on four kickoff returns last week, including 47-yard return. Harris, voted to Pro Bowl, has 644 kickoff return yards and 319 punt return yards, including 53-yard TD this season.

Panthers have lost seven straight. … Rookie QB Will Grier making second NFL start. Grier threw three interceptions last week. … Panthers likely without leading WR D.J. Moore (concussion). Moore had six catches for 126 yards and two TDs in first meeting with Saints. … Christian McCaffrey’s 109 receptions are NFL record for RB. McCaffrey is first NFL RB to get multiple 100-catch seasons. McCaffrey has nine games with at least 150 yards from scrimmage. … Carolina run defense ranks last in NFL and has surrendered league-high 28 TDs rushing. … Panthers lead NFL with 52 sacks. … K Joey Slye has made eight kicks of 50 yards or more. … Carolina special teams allowed two punt returns for touchdowns last week of 84 and 71 yards. … Fantasy tip: McCaffrey needs 67 yards receiving to become only third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in same season.

