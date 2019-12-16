Salary Milestones

Listen Live Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Milestone contracts in baseball history, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management source. Figures include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for money deferred without interest:

Nov. 19, 1979 — Nolan Ryan, Hou, $1 million a year for 4 seasons

Feb. 7, 1982 — George Foster, NYM, $2.04 million a year for 5 seasons

Nov. 22, 1989 — Kirby Puckett, Min, $3 million a year for 3 seasons

June 27, 1990 — Jose Canseco, Oak, $4.7 million a year for 5 seasons

Feb. 8, 1991 — Roger Clemens, Bos, $5,380,250 a year for 4 seasons

March 2, 1992 — Ryne Sandberg, Cubs, $7.1 million a year for 4 seasons

Jan. 31, 1996 — Ken Griffey Jr., Sea, $8.5 million a year for 4 seasons

Nov. 19, 1996 — Albert Belle, WSox, $11 million a year for 5 seasons

Dec. 12, 1997 — Pedro Martinez, Bos, $12.5 million a year for 6 seasons

Oct. 26, 1998 — Mike Piazza, NYM, $13 million a year for 7 seasons

Dec. 12, 1998 — Kevin Brown, LA, $15 million a year for 7 seasons

Oct. 20, 2000 — Carlos Delgado, Tor, $17 million a year for 4 seasons

Aug. 11, 2000 — x-Roger Clemens, NYY, $15.45 million a year for 2 seasons

Dec. 11, 2000 — Alex Rodriguez, Tex, $25.2 million a year for 10 seasons

Dec. 13, 2007 — Alex Rodriguez, NYY, $27.5 million a year for 10 seasons

Jan. 17, 2014 — Clayton Kershaw, LAD, $30,714,286 a year for 7 seasons

Dec. 11, 2015 — Zack Greinke, Ari, $34,416,667 a year for 6 seasons

Dec. 9, 2019 — Stephen Strasburg, Was, $35 million a year for 7 seasons

Dec. 10, 2019 — Gerrit Cole, NYY, $36 million a year for 9 seasons

