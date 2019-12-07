Listen Live Sports

Samford uses 2nd-half spurt to down Houston Baptist

December 7, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Jalen Dupree scored 23 points and Josh Sharkey added 18 points with 15 assists and five steals and Samford pulled away from Houston Baptist 113-90 on Saturday.

Brandon Austin added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-5) which shot 37 of 57 (65%) including 13 of 21 (62%) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Robert Allen’s 3-pointer with 15:51 before halftime broke a 10-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Logan Dye made a pair of free throws with 3:15 before the break to extend the margin to 52-37. The Huskies trimmed their deficit to 55-45 at the break.

Jalon Gates made a 3 with 14:29 to go and Houston Baptist was within 67-64. Samford went on a 13-4 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Gates led the Huskies (0-7) with 20 points. The Huskies own a nine-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win occurred March 6 in a 118-111 win against Incarnate Word.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

