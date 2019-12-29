Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
San Francisco 26, Seattle 21

December 29, 2019 11:34 pm
 
San Francisco 10 3 6 7 26
Seattle 0 0 7 14 21

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 47, 7:35.

SF_Samuel 30 run (Gould kick), :24.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 30, 5:44.

Third Quarter

Sea_Lockett 14 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 5:46.

SF_Mostert 2 run (pass failed), 3:25.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Lynch 1 run (Myers kick), 9:55.

SF_Mostert 13 run (Gould kick), 5:51.

Sea_Metcalf 14 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 3:36.

A_69,162.

SF Sea
First downs 18 27
Total Net Yards 398 348
Rushes-yards 24-128 30-125
Passing 270 223
Punt Returns 2-6 1-16
Kickoff Returns 1-0 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-22-0 25-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-10
Punts 2-47.0 3-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-57 5-29
Time of Possession 27:04 32:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 10-57, Samuel 2-33, Breida 4-16, Coleman 5-11, Kittle 1-7, Garoppolo 2-4. Seattle, Homer 10-62, Lynch 12-34, Wilson 8-29.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-0-285. Seattle, Wilson 25-40-0-233.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 7-86, Samuel 5-102, Sanders 3-25, Juszczyk 1-49, Mostert 1-16, Coleman 1-7. Seattle, Metcalf 6-81, Lockett 6-51, Homer 5-30, Hollister 4-25, Moore 2-30, Ursua 1-11, Swoopes 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

