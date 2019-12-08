Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

December 8, 2019 4:32 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco 7 21 7 13 48
New Orleans 13 14 6 13 46

First Quarter

NO_Cook 38 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:34.

SF_Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:26.

NO_Cook 26 pass from Brees (run failed), 4:51.

Advertisement

Second Quarter

NO_J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 14:57.

SF_Sanders 75 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:43.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

NO_Brees 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:29.

SF_Mostert 35 pass from Sanders (Gould kick), 5:59.

SF_Mostert 10 run (Gould kick), :42.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 55, 12:36.

SF_Kittle 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:40.

NO_FG Lutz 48, 4:51.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:59.

NO_M.Thomas 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:06.

SF_FG Gould 41, 2:23.

NO_Smith 18 pass from Brees (pass failed), :53.

SF_FG Gould 30, :00.

A_73,038.

___

SF NO
First downs 25 28
Total Net Yards 516 465
Rushes-yards 24-162 27-116
Passing 354 349
Punt Returns 1-3 2-37
Kickoff Returns 1-21 5-155
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-3
Comp-Att-Int 27-36-1 29-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-30 0-0
Punts 3-44.7 1-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-67 5-50
Time of Possession 28:37 31:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 10-69, Breida 6-54, Samuel 2-33, Coleman 3-6, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Murray 7-69, Kamara 13-25, T.Hill 5-13, Harris 1-8, Brees 1-1.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-35-1-349, Sanders 1-1-0-35. New Orleans, Brees 29-40-0-349, T.Hill 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Sanders 7-157, Kittle 6-67, Samuel 5-76, Juszczyk 3-22, Bourne 3-18, Mostert 2-40, Breida 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 11-134, Ginn 4-50, Kamara 4-18, Cook 2-64, Smith 2-29, Murray 2-25, J.Hill 2-4, Harris 1-13, T.Hill 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia