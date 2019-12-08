San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

|San Francisco
First Quarter
NO_Cook 38 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:34.
SF_Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:26.
NO_Cook 26 pass from Brees (run failed), 4:51.
Second Quarter
NO_J.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 14:57.
SF_Sanders 75 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 14:43.
NO_Brees 1 run (Lutz kick), 7:29.
SF_Mostert 35 pass from Sanders (Gould kick), 5:59.
SF_Mostert 10 run (Gould kick), :42.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 55, 12:36.
SF_Kittle 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:40.
NO_FG Lutz 48, 4:51.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Bourne 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:59.
NO_M.Thomas 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:06.
SF_FG Gould 41, 2:23.
NO_Smith 18 pass from Brees (pass failed), :53.
SF_FG Gould 30, :00.
A_73,038.
|SF
|NO
|First downs
|25
|28
|Total Net Yards
|516
|465
|Rushes-yards
|24-162
|27-116
|Passing
|354
|349
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-37
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|5-155
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-36-1
|29-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-30
|0-0
|Punts
|3-44.7
|1-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-67
|5-50
|Time of Possession
|28:37
|31:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 10-69, Breida 6-54, Samuel 2-33, Coleman 3-6, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Murray 7-69, Kamara 13-25, T.Hill 5-13, Harris 1-8, Brees 1-1.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-35-1-349, Sanders 1-1-0-35. New Orleans, Brees 29-40-0-349, T.Hill 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Sanders 7-157, Kittle 6-67, Samuel 5-76, Juszczyk 3-22, Bourne 3-18, Mostert 2-40, Breida 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 11-134, Ginn 4-50, Kamara 4-18, Cook 2-64, Smith 2-29, Murray 2-25, J.Hill 2-4, Harris 1-13, T.Hill 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
