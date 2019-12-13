San Jose St. goes up against Stanford

Stanford (8-1) vs. San Jose State (3-7)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays host to Stanford in a non-conference matchup. Stanford beat UNC Wilmington by 18 at home on Dec. 12, while San Jose State is coming off of a 59-57 road loss on Sunday to San Diego State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seneca Knight is putting up 12.6 points and five rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Richard Washington is also a primary contributor, accounting for 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Cardinal are led by Oscar da Silva, who is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.SOLID SENECA: Knight has connected on 29.3 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-7 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 77.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cardinal have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. San Jose State has an assist on 35 of 61 field goals (57.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Stanford has assists on 47 of 79 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has allowed only 57.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-lowest figure in the country. The San Jose State offense has produced just 64.7 points through 10 games (ranked 244th among Division I teams).

