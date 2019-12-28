Saturday’s College Basketball Scores

EAST

Catholic 75, Misericordia 61

Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65

Columbia 69, Marist 54

DeSales 90, Bryn Athyn 60

Fairfield 66, Wagner 54

George Washington 78, Longwood 65

Georgetown 80, American U. 60

Northeastern 61, Towson 45

La Salle 71, Bucknell 59

LIU Brooklyn 125, Centenary (NJ) 84

Penn St.-Altoona 76, Methodist 65

St. Joseph (Conn.) 91, Southern Poly 56

Wesley 97, Emory & Henry 75

Wheaton (Mass.) 82, Staten Island 62

SOUTH

Bridgewater (Va.) 76, Curry 67

Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63

Duke 75, Brown 50

East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74

Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71

Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67

Hofstra 82, James Madison 76

Jacksonville St. 67, Carver 38

Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT

Memphis 97, New Orleans 55

Mercer 104, Milligan 53

Morehead St. 102, Alice Lloyd 46

Morningside 91, Southeastern (Fla.) 82

N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64

South Alabama 76, Mobile 47

UAB 82, Thomas (Ga.) 49

Washington & Lee 79, St. Mary’s (Md.) 65

W. Carolina 108, Piedmont 47

Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 78

MIDWEST

Albion 73, Baldwin Wallace 70

Aquinas 78, Calumet 65

Bradley 78, Toledo 66

Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36

Concordia (Neb.) 109, Peru St. 60

Cornerstone 68, Grace Christian 59

Hastings 92, Presentation 72

Illinois Tech 72, Hope 58

Lourdes 84, Kent St.-Tuscarawas 63

Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54

Minnesota 89, FIU 62

Oakland 84, Detroit 71

Olivet 87, Westminster (Pa.) 77

Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62

Salisbury 88, Marietta 80

UIC 71, Cleveland St. 66

Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84

York (Pa.) 87, Ohio Wesleyan 77

Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73

SOUTHWEST

E. Texas Baptist 88, Blackburn 69

Stephen F. Austin 94, Paul Quinn 62

UTSA 99, Our Lady of the Lake 64

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81

E. Washington 79, Weber St. 77

Colorado St. 87, Doane 62

UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49

Utah St. 129, E. Oregon 61

