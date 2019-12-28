Saturday’s College Basketball Scores

EAST
Catholic 75, Misericordia 61
Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65
Columbia 69, Marist 54
DeSales 90, Bryn Athyn 60
Fairfield 66, Wagner 54
George Washington 78, Longwood 65
Georgetown 80, American U. 60
Northeastern 61, Towson 45
La Salle 71, Bucknell 59
LIU Brooklyn 125, Centenary (NJ) 84
Penn St.-Altoona 76, Methodist 65
St. Joseph (Conn.) 91, Southern Poly 56
Wesley 97, Emory & Henry 75
Wheaton (Mass.) 82, Staten Island 62
SOUTH
Bridgewater (Va.) 76, Curry 67
Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63
Duke 75, Brown 50
East Carolina 82, E. Kentucky 74
Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71
Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67
Hofstra 82, James Madison 76
Jacksonville St. 67, Carver 38
Kentucky 78, Louisville 70, OT
Memphis 97, New Orleans 55
Mercer 104, Milligan 53
Morehead St. 102, Alice Lloyd 46
Morningside 91, Southeastern (Fla.) 82
N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64
South Alabama 76, Mobile 47
UAB 82, Thomas (Ga.) 49
Washington & Lee 79, St. Mary’s (Md.) 65
W. Carolina 108, Piedmont 47
Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 78
MIDWEST
Albion 73, Baldwin Wallace 70
Aquinas 78, Calumet 65
Bradley 78, Toledo 66
Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36
Concordia (Neb.) 109, Peru St. 60
Cornerstone 68, Grace Christian 59
Hastings 92, Presentation 72
Illinois Tech 72, Hope 58
Lourdes 84, Kent St.-Tuscarawas 63
Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54
Minnesota 89, FIU 62
Oakland 84, Detroit 71
Olivet 87, Westminster (Pa.) 77
Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62
Salisbury 88, Marietta 80
UIC 71, Cleveland St. 66
Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84
York (Pa.) 87, Ohio Wesleyan 77
Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73
SOUTHWEST
E. Texas Baptist 88, Blackburn 69
Stephen F. Austin 94, Paul Quinn 62
UTSA 99, Our Lady of the Lake 64
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 98, Texas Southern 81
E. Washington 79, Weber St. 77
Colorado St. 87, Doane 62
UNLV 64, E. Michigan 49
Utah St. 129, E. Oregon 61
