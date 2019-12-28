Saturday’s College Basketball Scores

EAST
Coll. of Charleston 76, Drexel 65
Columbia 69, Marist 54
Georgetown 80, American U. 60
Northeastern 61, Towson 45
La Salle 71, Bucknell 59
SOUTH
Florida 102, Long Beach St. 63
Duke 75, Brown 50
Florida St. 88, North Alabama 71
Hampton 70, St. Peter’s 67
Memphis 97, New Orleans 55
Mercer 104, Milligan 53
Morehead St. 102, Alice Lloyd 46
N. Kentucky 74, Milwaukee 64
UAB 82, Thomas (Ga.) 49
W. Carolina 108, Piedmont 47
Wisconsin 68, Tennessee 78
MIDWEST
Bradley 78, Toledo 66
Marquette 106, Cent. Arkansas 54
Purdue 97, Cent. Michigan 62
Wright St. 90, Green Bay 84
Youngstown St. 83, IUPUI 73
