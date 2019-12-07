Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s College Football

December 7, 2019 8:15 pm
 
EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38

FAU 49, UAB 6

James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21

LSU 37, Georgia 10

Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 26, Cent. Michigan 21

N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13

N. Iowa 13, S. Dakota St. 10

SOUTHWEST

Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14

Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT

FAR WEST

Boise St. 31, Hawaii 10

Montana 73, SE Louisiana 28

Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21

Weber St. 26, Kennesaw St. 20

