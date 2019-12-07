Saturday’s College Football

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38
FAU 49, UAB 6
James Madison 66, Monmouth (NJ) 21
LSU 37, Georgia 10
Memphis 29, Cincinnati 24
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 26, Cent. Michigan 21
N. Dakota St. 37, Nicholls 13
N. Iowa 13, S. Dakota St. 10
SOUTHWEST
Illinois St. 24, Cent. Arkansas 14
Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23, OT
FAR WEST
Boise St. 31, Hawaii 10
Montana 73, SE Louisiana 28
Montana St. 47, Albany (NY) 21
Weber St. 26, Kennesaw St. 20
