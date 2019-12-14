Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Football

December 14, 2019 6:45 pm
 
EAST

Navy 31, Army 7

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 9, Illinois St. 3

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

