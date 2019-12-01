Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

New Hampshire 3, Princeton 2
Army 3, Canisius 2
American International 5, RIT 1
Northeastern 4, Colgate 3
Bentley 4, Holy Cross 1
UConn 4, Miami (Ohio) 3
Providence 4, Brown 2
UMass Lowell 3, Penn St. 2, OT
Maine 1, St. Lawrence 1, OT
Quinnipiac 2, UMass 1
Merrimack 5, RPI 1
Air Force 1, Niagara 1, OT
Mercyhurst 2, Robert Morris 2, OT
Cornell 2, Boston U. 0
N. Michigan 3, Ala. Huntsville 1
Ohio St. 3, Michigan St. 1
Bemidji St. 2, Lake Superior St. 2, OT
Bowling Green 5,Notre Dame 2
Minnesota St 3, Minn. Duluth 1
Wisconsin 3, Michigan 2
Vermont 2, Arizona St. 2, OT
Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 4, 2OT, SO
Michigan Tech 2, Alaska 1
