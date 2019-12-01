Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

December 1, 2019 1:24 am
 
EAST

New Hampshire 3, Princeton 2

Army 3, Canisius 2

American International 5, RIT 1

Northeastern 4, Colgate 3

Bentley 4, Holy Cross 1

UConn 4, Miami (Ohio) 3

Providence 4, Brown 2

UMass Lowell 3, Penn St. 2, OT

Maine 1, St. Lawrence 1, OT

Quinnipiac 2, UMass 1

Merrimack 5, RPI 1

Air Force 1, Niagara 1, OT

Mercyhurst 2, Robert Morris 2, OT

Cornell 2, Boston U. 0

SOUTH

N. Michigan 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, Michigan St. 1

Bemidji St. 2, Lake Superior St. 2, OT

Bowling Green 5,Notre Dame 2

Minnesota St 3, Minn. Duluth 1

Wisconsin 3, Michigan 2

WEST

Vermont 2, Arizona St. 2, OT

Ferris St. 4, Alaska Anchorage 4, 2OT, SO

Michigan Tech 2, Alaska 1

