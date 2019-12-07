Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

December 7, 2019 11:05 pm
 
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont, Del. 57, Providence Christian 22

Carroll Christian 63, Cape Henlopen, Del. 28

Coppin Academy 51, Mt. Carmel 38

New Hope Academy 55, Frederick 27

St. Andrews Tournament=

St. Andrew’s 82, Highland-Warrenton, Va. 48

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crisfield 62, Col. Richardson 40

Dulaney 63, Havre de Grace 59

Edmondson-Westside 58, New Town 55

Montverde Academy, Fla. 103, New Hope Academy 36

St. Frances 61, Simeon, Ill. 57

