Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont, Del. 57, Providence Christian 22
Carroll Christian 63, Cape Henlopen, Del. 28
Coppin Academy 51, Mt. Carmel 38
New Hope Academy 55, Frederick 27
St. Andrews Tournament=
St. Andrew’s 82, Highland-Warrenton, Va. 48
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crisfield 62, Col. Richardson 40
Dulaney 63, Havre de Grace 59
Edmondson-Westside 58, New Town 55
Montverde Academy, Fla. 103, New Hope Academy 36
St. Frances 61, Simeon, Ill. 57
