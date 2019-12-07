Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 63, Covington 56
Annandale 68, Anacostia, D.C. 38
Blue Ridge School 82, Amelia Academy 46
Charles City County High School 90, New Kent 63
Christiansburg 117, Stuarts Draft 76
Edison 63, W.T. Woodson 62
Falls Church 73, Rock Ridge 66
Forest Park 79, Veritas 71
Grace Christian 55, Blue Ridge Christian 39
Grassfield 51, Jamestown 48
Green Run 62, Virginia Academy 43
Heritage (Leesburg) 70, C.D. Hylton 69
Highland-Monterey 48, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 39
King’s Fork High School 68, Landstown 66
Liberty-Bedford 41, Monticello 31
Marion 59, Castlewood 46
Norfolk Collegiate 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 58
Northwest Guilford, N.C. 71, Portsmouth Christian 52
Norview 65, Kecoughtan 51
Peninsula Catholic 89, Middlesex 52
Ridgeview Christian 48, Fresta Valley Christian School 33
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 57, Riverside 48
Sullivan East, Tenn. 70, Eastside 56
Tabb 62, Hampton Roads 56
The Covenant School 68, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 46
Va. Episcopal 60, New Covenant 47
Varina 66, Woodbridge 63
Western Branch 70, Churchland 59
Wilson Memorial 69, Kellam 49
Woodberry Forest 65, Madison County 47
Ballad Lee Tipoff=
Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 42
EMHS Tip Off Classic=
Eastern Mennonite 71, Fuqua School 42
Flint Hill Initational=
Episcopal 67, Dunbar, D.C. 21
Nike Hoop Fest=
Paul VI Catholic High School 67, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 56
Sleepy Thompson Tournament=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Carmel 66
Highland-Warrenton 75, St. Annes-Belfield 63
Tip Off Tounament=
Fairfax 66, Gar-Field 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 48, Indian River 35
Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Ocean Lakes 49
Conrad, Del. 62, Edison 44
Cosby 70, Glen Allen 37
Eastern Mennonite 46, Grace Christian 19
Eastside 61, Sullivan North, Tenn. 31
Faith Christian-Roanoke 65, Brunswick Academy 38
Falls Church 55, Gar-Field 26
Fluvanna 58, Madison County 53
Freedom (South Riding) 36, John Handley 31
Hampton 72, Salem-Va. Beach 58
Hanover 45, Steward School 42
Highland Springs 107, Prince George 13
James Madison 54, Langley 35
James Robinson 41, Yorktown 30
King George 40, Mills Godwin 33
Lafayette 54, Kecoughtan 40
Landstown 52, Bethel 41
Manchester 53, Dinwiddie 29
McLean 51, Potomac Falls 47
Menchville 70, Kellam 46
Monacan 61, Colonial Forge 37
Norfolk Academy 71, Anacostia, D.C. 67
Norview 89, Nansemond River 8
Patrick Henry-Ashland 53, Meadowbrook 35
Princess Anne 77, Northwest Guilford, N.C. 36
Ridgeview Christian 38, Fresta Valley Christian School 22
South Lakes 52, Fairfax 37
St. Gertrude 64, Jamestown 31
W.T. Woodson 55, Briar Woods 49
Western Albemarle 46, Jefferson Forest 33
Western Branch 76, Churchland 16
Coach Ballard Lee Tournament=
Championship=
George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Virginia High 50, OT
Flint Hill Invitational=
Flint Hill School 69, Episcopal 57
St. Annes-Belfield 61, Middleburg Academy 14
Hampshire Tip-Off Tournament=
Consolation=
Hampshire, W.Va. 51, Sherando 28
River View Tournament=
Mountain Mission 79, Mount View, W.Va. 23
St. Andrews Tournament=
St. Andrew’s, Md. 82, Highland-Warrenton 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
