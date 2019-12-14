Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gonzaga Prep, Wash. 43, Georgetown Prep 35
Harwood Southern 47, Calvert 34
Oxon Hill 57, Bedford, N.Y. 51
Sandy Spring Friends School 60, Avalon 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Great Mills 58, Eleanor Roosevelt 16
Mt. De Sales Academy 46, Catonsville 40
Norwin, Pa. 64, Frederick Douglass 17
Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 63, North Point 56
Saint Paul’s Girls 67, Dulaney 29
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 36, Maryland School for the Deaf 32
Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 37, Bishop McNamara 29
She Got Game Classic (DMV)=
Life Christian, Va. 42, Gerstell Academy 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.