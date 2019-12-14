Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

December 14, 2019 7:30 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gonzaga Prep, Wash. 43, Georgetown Prep 35

Harwood Southern 47, Calvert 34

Oxon Hill 57, Bedford, N.Y. 51

Sandy Spring Friends School 60, Avalon 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Great Mills 58, Eleanor Roosevelt 16

Mt. De Sales Academy 46, Catonsville 40

Norwin, Pa. 64, Frederick Douglass 17

Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 63, North Point 56

Saint Paul’s Girls 67, Dulaney 29

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 36, Maryland School for the Deaf 32

Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 37, Bishop McNamara 29

She Got Game Classic (DMV)=

Life Christian, Va. 42, Gerstell Academy 28

