Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 59, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 49
Bishop Ireton 77, T.C. Williams 60
Blue Ridge School 76, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 60
Carmel 72, Christchurch 64
Centreville 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 32
E.C. Glass 42, Stuarts Draft 21
Eastern Mennonite 77, Massanutten Military 17
Episcopal 80, Woodberry Forest 47
Hargrave Military 72, Williamsburg Christian Academy 59
Jamestown 44, Churchland 39
King’s Fork High School 89, Princess Anne 47
Nandua 47, Northumberland 40
Norfolk Collegiate 76, Grafton 50
Norview 79, Menchville 55
Orange County 78, Spotsylvania 52
Paul VI Catholic High School 130, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 128, 6OT
Peninsula Catholic 49, Oak Hill Academy 48
Potomac School 60, Flint Hill School 53
Pulaski County 62, Carroll County 54
R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Luray 56
Trinity Episcopal 74, Landstown 72
Wakefield 67, Annandale 49
Warhill 59, Jamestown 50
York 50, Ocean Lakes 40
Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
Indian River 75, Veritas Classic Christian School 52
Steward School 68, Atlantic Shores Christian 59
Country Roads Tip-Off=
Life Christian 64, Greater Beckley Christian, W.Va. 43
Forge Tip-Off Classic=
Battlefield 62, Brooke Point 40
Freedom (South Riding) 55, Stafford 54
James Monroe 54, George Wythe-Richmond 50
Patriot 61, North Stafford 57
Potomac 68, Potomac Falls 63
W.T. Woodson 83, Chancellor 52
Western Branch 79, Colonial Forge 56
Handley Showcase=
Heritage-Newport News 70, Millbrook 55
Huguenot 65, John Handley 61
Martinsburg, W.Va. 69, Osbourn 46
Osbourn Park 76, Tallwood 50
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 77, Loudoun Valley 55
Narrows Christmas Tournament=
Bland County 64, Narrows 55
James Monroe, W.Va. 63, Giles 57
NSA Holiday Classic=
Cape Henry Collegiate 56, Miller School 48
Nansemond-Suffolk 84, Broadwater Academy 61
STAB Tip-Off Classic=
St. Annes-Belfield 75, Virginia Academy 65
Sussex Central Classic=
Colonial Beach 65, Franklin 64
Deep Run 42, Matoaca 38
Lakeland 79, Brunswick 64
Nansemond River 80, TJ-Richmond 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camp Hill Trinity, Pa. 60, Spotswood 45
Carroll County 53, Pulaski County 49
Chantilly 32, Penn Hills, Pa. 24
Cosby 72, Freedom (PWC) 27
Gate City 33, Sullivan East, Tenn. 27
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 49, Trinity at Meadowview 19
Grafton 58, Indian River 23
James Monroe, W.Va. 59, Bland County 49
Lloyd Bird 64, Louisa 49
Northside 65, Riverheads 61
Northumberland 28, Nandua 22
Orange County 53, Spotsylvania 43
Park View-South Hill 64, Lancaster 51
Shenandoah Valley Christian 36, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 32
T.C. Williams 58, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 47
Western Branch 67, Ocean Lakes 22
William Fleming 62, Parry McCluer 22
Handley Showcase=
Millbrook 59, Heritage-Newport News 35
Lady Mountaineer Classic=
Alleghany 67, Auburn 32
Narrows Athletic Fund Christmas Tournament=
Giles 88, Narrows 51
NSA Holiday Classic=
Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Fredericksburg Christian 21
Steward School 42, Isle of Wight Academy 7
She Got Game Classic (DMV)=
Life Christian 42, Gerstell Academy, Md. 28
She Got Game Classic=
Norview 66, Durham Jordan, N.C. 57
STAB Tip-Off Classic=
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Richmond Christian 36
