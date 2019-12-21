Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton, Md. 68, Veritas Collegiate Academy 62

Blue Ridge School 78, Takoma Academy, Md. 44

Colonial Beach 63, Virginia Academy 51

Colonial Forge 47, Deep Run 45

Fairmont Heights, Md. 89, Freedom (PWC) 65

Flint Hill School 102, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 67

Hedgesville, W.Va. 50, Loudoun County 48

Highland-Warrenton 90, St. Albans, D.C. 78

Kecoughtan 77, Norcom 49

Kempsville 58, Louisa 52

King’s Fork High School 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 55

Lakeland 55, Churchland 52

Martinsburg, W.Va. 70, Brooke Point 37

Oscar Smith 83, Lake Taylor 72

Potomac, Md. 65, Potomac 55

Radford 66, Pulaski County 52

Santa Fe, Fla. 58, John Handley 33

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 66, John Marshall 55

Va. Episcopal 83, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 48

Warhill 52, Greensville County 51

Woodbridge 68, Princess Anne 59

Woodgrove 100, TJ-Alexandria 60

Woodstock Central 50, Sherando 47

Above The Rim Classic=

Henrico 86, Matoaca 64

Norview 72, Carolina Academy, S.C. 50

Bobcat Classic=

Winston Salem Christian, N.C. 60, Woodberry Forest 58

Country Roads Showcase=

Chapmanville, W.Va. 64, Miller School 61

Flycodes Invitational=

Charlotte Olympic, N.C. 69, Carlisle 52

Martinsville 63, Northside 61

William Fleming 74, Roanoke Catholic 50

Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 65, North Cross 56

Goochland Tournament=

Goochland 63, Lee-Davis 60

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Caroline 54

Greyhound Tip-Off Classic=

Landstown 60, Woodside 47

Woodrow Wilson 86, Denbigh 67

Roger Bergey Classic=

Heritage-Lynchburg 81, R.E. Lee-Staunton 70

Nelson County 94, Stuarts Draft 83

Peninsula Catholic 56, Eastern Mennonite 54

William Monroe 49, Luray 33

Smoky Mountain Classic=

Blue Bracket=

Seventh Place=

Honaker 62, Gordon Central, Ga. 48

Green Bracket=

Third Place=

Union 58, Calvary Christian, Ky. 46

Yellow Bracket=

Fifth Place=

Muscle Shoals, Ala. 82, Eastside 62

Times-Dispatch Invitational=

Collegiate-Richmond 57, Armstrong 51

Hopewell 64, Prince George 57

Steward School 56, Monacan 44

Trinity Episcopal 66, Life Christian 62

Trinity Christian Tournament=

E.L. Haynes, D.C. 65, Fairfax Home School 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 81, Pulaski County 72

Cherokee, Ga. 57, Gate City 33

Erie McDowell, Pa. 44, Central – Wise 35

McLean 70, Flint Hill School 43

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 43, Highland-Warrenton 41

Monacan 62, Belfry, Ky. 52

Norview 89, Nansemond River 23

Paul VI Catholic High School 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 27

Princess Anne 76, Woodbridge 28

River View, W.Va. 63, Twin Valley 37

Travelers Rest, S.C. 47, George Wythe-Wytheville 36

Virginia High 56, Tennessee, Tenn. 41

West Potomac 47, South Lakes 38

Woodrow Wilson 56, King’s Fork High School 54

Woodstock Central 58, Sherando 45

Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest=

Blacksburg 41, James Monroe, W.Va. 40

Flycodes Invitational=

Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 46, Spotswood 43

Smoky Mountain Classic=

Green Bracket=

Third Place=

Union 55, Williamsburg, Ky. 44

Red Bracket=

Championship=

Ridgeview 55, Paintsville, Ky. 23

Consolation final=

Eastside 63, Leslie Co., Ky. 47

Yellow Bracket=

Fifth Place=

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Honaker 36

Times-Dispatch Invitational=

Highland Springs 64, Collegiate-Richmond 24

Hopewell 56, Trinity Episcopal 52

Patrick Henry-Ashland 48, St. Gertrude 44

Steward School 51, Clover Hill 32

Trinity Christian Tournament=

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 40, Cape Henry Collegiate 36

