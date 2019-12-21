Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 68, Maret, D.C. 62
Bishop Walsh 76, Landon 49
Fairmont Heights 89, Freedom (PWC), Va. 65
Potomac 65, Potomac, Va. 55
St. Charles 71, Wise 58
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 73, Gwynn Park 62
Westlake 61, Pallotti 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Concordia Prep 58, Severn 39
Coppin Academy 55, John Carroll 33
Maryvale 74, Notre Dame Prep 57
Mercy 55, Fallston 43
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 27
Reservoir 53, Catonsville 49
St. Mary’s 50, Glenelg CS 40
Nike Tournament=
Joe Smith=
New Hope Academy 62, Long Beach Poly, Calif. 55
Riverdale Baptist 58, Archbishop Mitty, Calif. 51
John Anderson=
Elizabeth Seton 43, Windward, Calif. 40
National Christian Academy 45, Perry, Ariz. 41
