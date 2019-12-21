Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Scores

December 21, 2019 7:36 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 68, Maret, D.C. 62

Bishop Walsh 76, Landon 49

Fairmont Heights 89, Freedom (PWC), Va. 65

Potomac 65, Potomac, Va. 55

St. Charles 71, Wise 58

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 73, Gwynn Park 62

Westlake 61, Pallotti 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Concordia Prep 58, Severn 39

Coppin Academy 55, John Carroll 33

Maryvale 74, Notre Dame Prep 57

Mercy 55, Fallston 43

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 53, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 27

Reservoir 53, Catonsville 49

St. Mary’s 50, Glenelg CS 40

Nike Tournament=

Joe Smith=

New Hope Academy 62, Long Beach Poly, Calif. 55

Riverdale Baptist 58, Archbishop Mitty, Calif. 51

John Anderson=

Elizabeth Seton 43, Windward, Calif. 40

National Christian Academy 45, Perry, Ariz. 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

