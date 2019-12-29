Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield, W.Va. 73, Graham 54

Central – Wise 76, Tennessee, Tenn. 74

Freedom (South Riding) 72, Martinsburg, W.Va. 49

Grassfield 74, Granby 50

Gretna 75, Bluestone 52

Halifax County 68, Person, N.C. 56

Hayfield 49, Tuscarora 46

Pocomoke, Md. 77, Nandua 60

West Wilkes, N.C. 75, Rural Retreat 42

Wilson Memorial 62, Turner Ashby 54

Bayport Holiday Tournament=

Gloucester 68, Middlesex 53

Tabb 44, Poquoson 42

BCHS Holiday Classic=

Appomattox 66, William Campbell 40

Buckingham County 49, Staunton River 30

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 72, Norfolk Academy 42

Benedictine 87, Miller School 83, 2OT

Bullis, Md. 55, St. Annes-Belfield 45

Va. Episcopal 70, Carmel 49

Big South Shootout=

Americus Sumter, Ga. 64, Landstown 61

Buffalo Gap Tournament=

Buffalo Gap 77, Altavista 64

Riverheads 58, James River-Buchanan 49

Bulldog Bash Holiday Classic=

Westfield 48, James Robinson 46

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Albemarle 56, Western Albemarle 54

Charlottesville 72, West Potomac 55

Nelson County 59, Kettle Run 41

Stafford 47, Liberty-Bedford 37

Danville Holiday Tournament=

Westover Christian 65, Faith Christian-Roanoke 50

E-Z Stop Classic=

Patriot 63, Westside, W.Va. 50

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament=

Radford 55, Auburn 38

George Long Holiday Tournament=

Colonial Forge 63, Lex. Bryan Station, Ky. 52

South County 70, Wakefield 55

South Lakes 78, Thurgood Marshall, Md. 60

Washington-Lee 47, Osbourn 43

Glen Allen Tournament=

Atlee 69, Powhatan 44

Glen Allen 44, Douglas Freeman 40

Glory Days Grill Tournament=

Championship=

Oakton 64, Stone Bridge 50

Fifth Place=

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 59, Briar Woods 53

Third Place=

Lake Braddock 80, Langley 67

Governors Cup=

Edison 79, Wagner, N.Y. 74

Middleburg Academy 84, Western Branch 75

Pallotti, Md. 72, Highland-Warrenton 55

Grand Home Tournament=

Consolation=

Grundy 78, Chilhowie 54

Northwood 85, Rye Cove 50

Semifinal=

Lee High 48, Ridgeview 35

Union 59, Richlands 44

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Carlisle 84, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 38

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Henrico 65, Deep Run 57

Matoaca 48, Midlothian 44

Meadowbrook 67, J.R. Tucker 38

Pikesville, Md. 65, Woodbridge 57

James Monroe Holiday Tournament=

Colgan 58, Gar-Field 47

Courtland 62, Brooke Point 44

Mountain View 87, King George 65

Riverbend 67, James Monroe 65

Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament=

Herndon 67, George Mason 51

McLean 82, Lee High 59

Joe Cascio Tournament=

Annandale 53, Forest Park 49

Chantilly 81, Falls Church 58

K-Guard Holiday Classic=

Broadway 65, Lord Botetourt 60

Jefferson Forest 53, Hidden Valley 48

William Fleming 79, Floyd County 62

Keswick Invitational=

Fairfax 78, Seminole Osceola, Fla. 40

King’s Fork Tournament=

Championship=

King’s Fork High School 80, John Champe 66

Third Place=

Lakeland 77, Nansemond River 62

Lafayette Holiday Hoops=

Championship=

Lafayette 57, Louisa 46

Third Place=

Richmond Christian 51, Williamsburg Christian Academy 44

Lloyd C Bird Tournament=

Lloyd Bird 73, Freedom (PWC) 41

Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=

Oxon Hill, Md. 73, Fairfax Christian 58

West Springfield 62, Justice High School 57

Northern holiday Classic=

Oscar Smith 63, Centreville 52

Northside Invitational Tournament=

Franklin County 78, Chatham 50

Liberty Christian 64, Christiansburg 40

Rockbridge County 51, Brookville 41

PCHS Holiday Classic=

Hickory 72, Hampton Christian 58

Perquimmans Christmas Tournament=

Currituck County, N.C. 81, Gateway Christian 42

Ram Hardwood Classic=

Orange County 43, Sherando 35

Skyline 77, Page County 63

Strasburg 53, Manassas Park 50

Stuarts Draft 91, East Hardy, W.Va. 47

Rock Holiday Classic=

Windermere Prep, Fla. 73, Riverside 72

Rockingham County Classic=

New Hanover County, N.C. 81, Tunstall 39

Skyline Classic=

Bishop Ireton 110, Tottenville, N.Y. 75

Southerner Holiday Classic=

Lee-Davis 58, Colonial Heights 43

Thomas Dale 52, Cosby 48

Tri-City Holiday Classic=

Hermitage 62, Hopewell 50

Varina 81, Prince George 57

Under Armour Torrey Pines Classic=

Bishop O’Connell 60, Desert Pines, Nev. 47

Warwick Tournament=

Norfolk Collegiate 82, Kempsville 69

Wright Automotive Holiday Tournament=

Steward School 68, Gateway, Pa. 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gretna 64, Bluestone 40

Highland Springs 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49

James Madison 49, C. H. Flowers, Md. 37

Jenkins, Ky. 54, J.I. Burton 32

Paul VI Catholic High School 61, Oxbridge Academy, Fla. 33

Person, N.C. 44, Halifax County 41

William Fleming 50, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 41

Alleghany Christmas Invitational=

Alleghany County, N.C. 46, Grayson County 32

Rural Retreat 41, West Wilkes, N.C. 40

Boo Williams=

Black=

Booker T. Washington 58, Midlothian 43

Deep Creek 51, Bayside 47

Gloucester 50, Surry County 26

Landstown 39, Heritage-Newport News 31

Blue=

Atlee 64, Lakeland 57

Catholic High School of Va Beach 55, Jamestown 43

Grassfield 49, Norcom 46

Oscar Smith 64, Green Run 25

Bronze=

Bethel 45, Chancellor 34

Hanover 48, Colonial Forge 41

Salem 59, Kellam 42

Woodrow Wilson 73, King’s Fork High School 69

Gold=

Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 62, Norview 59

Princess Anne 74, Lake Taylor 68

Orange=

Highland-Monterey 63, Norfolk Academy 36

Shenandoah Valley Christian 53, Norfolk Christian School 18

Veritas Collegiate Academy 65, Life Christian 53

Red=

Armstrong 59, Amelia County 54

Caroline 46, Huguenot 36

Churchland 45, Tallwood 37

Middleburg Academy 38, Phoebus 30

Silver=

Hampton 69, St. Annes-Belfield 66

Menchville 75, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45

Pulaski County 56, Miller School 52

T.C. Williams 57, Potomac 36

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic=

Albemarle 53, William Monroe 50, OT

Charlottesville 54, Harrisonburg 53

George Long Holiday Tournament=

Osbourn 34, Freedom (South Riding) 32

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic=

Magna Vista 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 34

Joe Cascio Tournament=

Mount Vernon 54, TJ-Alexandria 34

Potomac School 55, Falls Church 43

Woodgrove 64, Park View-Sterling 28

Knights’ Winter Classic=

Brookville 44, Salem 43

E.C. Glass 48, Liberty Christian 36

Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 45

Lady Knights’ Classic=

James River-Midlothian 38, Thomas Dale 25

Massaponax 74, Riverbend 32

Matoaca 48, Manchester 41

West Springfield 51, Glen Allen 48

Lafayette Holiday Hoops=

Championship=

Great Bridge 48, Centreville 44, OT

Lloyd C Bird Tournament=

Lloyd Bird 55, Freedom (PWC) 41

Trinity Episcopal 76, Urbana, Md. 60

Oakton Holiday Classic=

James Robinson 57, Holy Child, Md. 55

John Champe 48, Annandale 37

Justice High School 41, Stafford 36

South County 57, Patriot 45

Yorktown 50, Lake Braddock 45

St. Gertrude Christmas Tournament=

Central Virginia Home School 46, St. Gertrude 41

The Southerner Holiday Classic=

Colonial Heights 52, Lee-Davis 38

