Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland, W.Va. 65, Concordia Prep 25
Dunbar 55, Gwynn Park 33
James Madison, Va. 49, C. H. Flowers 37
Maryland School for the Deaf 39, Clear Spring 19
McDonogh School 76, Abington, Pa. 41
Newark, Ohio 54, National Christian Academy 41
St. Frances 34, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 31
Wootton 49, Century 47
695 Holiday Tournament=
Saint Paul’s Girls 50, St. Mary’s Ryken 47
Boo Williams=
Gold=
Good Counsel 51, Ramsay, Ala. 44
Hancock Mixer=
Bishop Walsh 68, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 41
Lloyd C Bird Tournament=
Trinity Episcopal, Va. 76, Urbana 60
Oakton Holiday Classic=
James Robinson, Va. 57, Holy Child 55
Richard E. Doub Classic=
Williamsport 44, Poolesville 34
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadfording Christian Academy 53, Poolesville 43
Calvert Hall College 68, La Salle, Pa. 48
Fairmont Heights 80, Christian Brothers, N.J. 69
Glenelg CS 50, Seton Hall Prep, N.J. 49
Harford Tech 52, Catonsville 39
Harwood Southern 58, Crossland 31
Middletown 62, North Hagerstown 53
Mt. Airy Christian 59, Baptist Regional, N.J. 14
New Era Academy 67, Havre de Grace 57
Patterson 60, Patterson Mill 57
Pocomoke 77, Nandua, Va. 60
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 67, Archbishop Curley 63
Towson 68, Francis Scott Key 63
Watkins Mill 67, Urbana 59
Wildwood, Fla. 52, Boys Latin 49
Williamsport 62, Walter Johnson 58
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Bullis 55, St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 45
Berkeley Springs Tournament=
Third Place=
Southern Fulton, Pa. 39, Northern Garrett 13
George Long Holiday Tournament=
South Lakes, Va. 78, Thurgood Marshall 60
Governors Cup=
Pallotti 72, Highland-Warrenton, Va. 55
Henrico Holiday Hoops=
Pikesville 65, Woodbridge, Va. 57
Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=
Oxon Hill 73, Fairfax Christian, Va. 58
Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=
Albany, N.Y. 62, Lake Clifton 43
Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Dover, Del. 51
Immaculate Conception-Montclair, N.J. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 54, OT
