Saturday's Scores

December 28, 2019
 
1 min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 65, Concordia Prep 25

Dunbar 55, Gwynn Park 33

James Madison, Va. 49, C. H. Flowers 37

Maryland School for the Deaf 39, Clear Spring 19

McDonogh School 76, Abington, Pa. 41

Newark, Ohio 54, National Christian Academy 41

St. Frances 34, Southeast Raleigh, N.C. 31

Wootton 49, Century 47

695 Holiday Tournament=

Saint Paul’s Girls 50, St. Mary’s Ryken 47

Boo Williams=

Gold=

Good Counsel 51, Ramsay, Ala. 44

Hancock Mixer=

Bishop Walsh 68, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 41

Lloyd C Bird Tournament=

Trinity Episcopal, Va. 76, Urbana 60

Oakton Holiday Classic=

James Robinson, Va. 57, Holy Child 55

Richard E. Doub Classic=

Williamsport 44, Poolesville 34

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadfording Christian Academy 53, Poolesville 43

Calvert Hall College 68, La Salle, Pa. 48

Fairmont Heights 80, Christian Brothers, N.J. 69

Glenelg CS 50, Seton Hall Prep, N.J. 49

Harford Tech 52, Catonsville 39

Harwood Southern 58, Crossland 31

Middletown 62, North Hagerstown 53

Mt. Airy Christian 59, Baptist Regional, N.J. 14

New Era Academy 67, Havre de Grace 57

Patterson 60, Patterson Mill 57

Pocomoke 77, Nandua, Va. 60

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 67, Archbishop Curley 63

Towson 68, Francis Scott Key 63

Watkins Mill 67, Urbana 59

Wildwood, Fla. 52, Boys Latin 49

Williamsport 62, Walter Johnson 58

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Bullis 55, St. Annes-Belfield, Va. 45

Berkeley Springs Tournament=

Third Place=

Southern Fulton, Pa. 39, Northern Garrett 13

George Long Holiday Tournament=

South Lakes, Va. 78, Thurgood Marshall 60

Governors Cup=

Pallotti 72, Highland-Warrenton, Va. 55

Henrico Holiday Hoops=

Pikesville 65, Woodbridge, Va. 57

Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament=

Oxon Hill 73, Fairfax Christian, Va. 58

Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=

Albany, N.Y. 62, Lake Clifton 43

Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Dover, Del. 51

Immaculate Conception-Montclair, N.J. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 54, OT

