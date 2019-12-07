Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment.

PITTSBURG PIRATES — Named Don Kelly Bench Coach.

BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve to a multiyear contract extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Fined the Detroit Lions $75,000, coach Matt Patricia $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn $10,000, for violating the NFL’s injury report policy before quarterback Matthew Stafford missed a Nov. 10 game at Chicago.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jalen Davis from the practice squad. Released DL Caraun Reid.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Waived TE Carson Meier. Activated G Chris Lindstrom off IR. Signed P Ryan Allen.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DE Wyatt Ray. Signed LB Tyrel Dodson and OT Brandon Hitner to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Donte Moncrief. Signed LB Shaq Thompson to a four-year contract extension and WR/KR Greg Dortch from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed TE Drew Sample on IR. Signed S Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed CB Robert Jackson on IR. Activated TE David Njoku off IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived CB Chris Lammons. Signed CB Linden Stephens from Seattle’s practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Nick Folk. Released DL Albert Huggins.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed S Jabrill Peppers and LB Chris Peach on IR. Activated LB Kareem Martin off IR. Signed S Sean Chandler from the N.Y. Giants practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed S Deshazor Everett on IR. Signed WR Darvin Kidsy from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Laval F Michael Pezzetta one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Dec. 6 game at Syracuse.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City’s Giovanni Fiore one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 6 game against Utah.

COLLEGE

MISSISSIPPI — Named Lane Kiffin football coach.

WAGNER — Named Tom Masella football coach.

