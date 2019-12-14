Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Steven Swavely to Reading (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Greenville F Nathan Perkovich two games and Rapid City F Brennan Saulnier, pending a hearing.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.
