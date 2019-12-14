Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Steven Swavely to Reading (ECHL).

Advertisement

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Greenville F Nathan Perkovich two games and Rapid City F Brennan Saulnier, pending a hearing.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.