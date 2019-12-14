Saturday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Ben Braunecker on IR. Activated DT Akiem Hicks from IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Ahmad Gooden. P,laced WR Juwann Winfree on IR. Signed DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad and NT Kyle Peko from Indianapolis’ practice squad
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis and G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed RB Wes Hills and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL D.J. Jones on IR. Activated DL Kentavius Street from IR.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. on IR. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL). Removed RW Anthony Mantha from IR.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Steven Swavely to Reading (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Greenville F Nathan Perkovich two games and Rapid City F Brennan Saulnier, pending a hearing.
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.