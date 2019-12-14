Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 14, 2019 7:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Dustin Woodcock to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded RHP Logan Lombana to the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Associaton for a player to be named later.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed TE Ben Braunecker on IR. Activated DT Akiem Hicks from IR.

Advertisement

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LB Ahmad Gooden. Placed WR Juwann Winfree on IR. Signed DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad and NT Kyle Peko from Indianapolis’ practice squad

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis and G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed RB Wes Hills and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL D.J. Jones on IR. Activated DL Kentavius Street from IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. on IR. Signed OT Timon Parris from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids (AHL). Removed RW Anthony Mantha from IR.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed G Louis Domingue on IR. Recalled G Evan Cormier from Adirondack (AHL).

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned F Steven Swavely to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Greenville F Nathan Perkovich two games and Rapid City F Brennan Saulnier, pending a hearing.

SOCCER
USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed D Emrah Klimenta.

COLLEGE

BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Jeff Hafley football coach.

RUTGERS — Named Jim Panagos defensive line coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated