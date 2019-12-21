Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 1B Brandon Dixon for assignment. Agreed to terms with 2B Jonathan Schoop and 1B C.J. Cron on one-year contracts.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the retirement of INF Ian Kinsler, who will remain with the club as an adviser to baseball operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Brandin Bryant. Signed DE Robert McCray from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced the retirement of RB Darren Sproles.

