Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 1B Brandon Dixon for assignment. Agreed to terms with 2B Jonathan Schoop and 1B C.J. Cron on one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded OF Adolís García to Texas for cash.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced the retirement of INF Ian Kinsler, who will remain with the club as an adviser to baseball operations.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded OF Ricky Ramirez, Jr. to Sioux City (AA) for a player to be named.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed INF Riley Krane to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Thomas Nicoll to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Ryan Newell and INF John Brontesma to Sioux City (AA) for RHPs Juan Aguilera and Tyler Fallwell and INF Adam Sasser.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GOS — Reacquired G Chris Chiozza.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Brandin Bryant. Signed DE Robert McCray from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed OT Yosh Nijman on IR. Signed OT John Leglue from New Orleans’ practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on IR. Signed G Lester Cotton Sr.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced the retirement of RB Darren Sproles.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB Sarif Finch. Signed RB Dalyn Dawkins from the practice squad.

