Saturday’s Sports Transactions

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shun Yamaguchi on a two-year contract.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Dashenko Ricardo.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C John Cable to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Oklahoma City G Dennis Schröder $25,000 for intentionally making contact with a game official.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Darrell Daniels on IR. Signed QB Drew Anderson from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tony Brown. Signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Scott Simonson on IR. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G Louis Domingue from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Dillan Fox to a professional tryout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
TORONTO — Traded F Juan Agudelo to Inter Miami for a 2021 third-round draft pick.
