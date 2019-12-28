Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shun Yamaguchi on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Dashenko Ricardo.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C John Cable to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Oklahoma City G Dennis Schröder $25,000 for intentionally making contact with a game official.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Darrell Daniels on IR. Signed QB Drew Anderson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tony Brown. Signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Scott Simonson on IR. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G Louis Domingue from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Dillan Fox to a professional tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

TORONTO — Traded F Juan Agudelo to Inter Miami for a 2021 third-round draft pick.

