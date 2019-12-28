Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

December 28, 2019 7:11 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shun Yamaguchi on a two-year contract.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Dashenko Ricardo.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C John Cable to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Oklahoma City G Dennis Schröder $25,000 for intentionally making contact with a game official.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Darrell Daniels on IR. Signed QB Drew Anderson from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed C Trey Hopkins to a three-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tony Brown. Signed G Lucas Patrick to a contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE Joel Heath. Signed P Bryan Anger and LB Whitney Mercilus to contract extensions and OT Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Skai Moore from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OL Michael Ola and S DeShawn Shead. Signed FB Ricky Ortiz. Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Scott Simonson on IR. Signed TE Garrett Dickerson from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed Gs Tom Compton and Alex Lewis on IR. Signed OL Ben Braden from the practice squad. Claimed TE Ross Travis off waivers from Indianapolis.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Jullian Taylor on IR. Signed DL Kevin Givens from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Daniel Sprong from San Diego (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated G Louis Domingue from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Dillan Fox to a professional tryout.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

TORONTO — Traded F Juan Agudelo to Inter Miami for a 2021 third-round draft pick.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama