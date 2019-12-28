Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Major Scores

NC Central 61, LIU Brooklyn 59
Campbell 73, High Point 36
Cent. Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67
LSU 73, Florida A&M 45
New Orleans 79, North Dakota 73
North Florida 80, Holy Cross 60
S.C.-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 53
UNC Asheville 54, Presbyterian 39
Winthrop 72, Hampton 66
Yale 66, North Carolina 63
Cleveland St. 84, UIC 44
Green Bay 65, N. Kentucky 44
Nebraska 78, Iowa 69
Oakland 71, Detroit 57
Purdue 66, Ohio St. 50
Valparaiso 95, Chicago St. 49
Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73
Abilene Christian 67, New Mexico St. 54
