Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Major Scores

EAST

NC Central 61, LIU Brooklyn 59

SOUTH

Campbell 73, High Point 36

Cent. Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67

LSU 73, Florida A&M 45

New Orleans 79, North Dakota 73

North Florida 80, Holy Cross 60

S.C.-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 53

UNC Asheville 54, Presbyterian 39

Winthrop 72, Hampton 66

Yale 66, North Carolina 63

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 84, UIC 44

Green Bay 65, N. Kentucky 44

Nebraska 78, Iowa 69

Oakland 71, Detroit 57

Purdue 66, Ohio St. 50

Valparaiso 95, Chicago St. 49

Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 67, New Mexico St. 54

