Saturday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

EAST

Drew 85, Clark U. 59

Franklin 95, Salve Regina 69

Montclair St. 71, Bethany (WV) 29

NC Central 61, LIU Brooklyn 59

Advertisement

St. Joseph’s (L.I.) 88, Lehman 64

York (Pa.) 51, Hartwick 46

Minnesota 81, Penn St. 74

Maryland 70, Michigan 55

Amherst 73, DeSales 52

George Fox 54, Scranton 44

SOUTH

Auburn 62, Jacksonville St. 53

Campbell 73, High Point 36

Cent. Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67

Charlotte 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Longwood 80, Gardner-Webb 70

LSU 73, Florida A&M 45

Mississippi 93, Alabama St. 66

New Orleans 79, North Dakota 73

North Florida 80, Holy Cross 60

S.C.-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 53

UNC Asheville 54, Presbyterian 39

Winthrop 72, Hampton 66

Yale 66, North Carolina 63

Southern Miss. 71, Faulkner 59

Murray St. 93, Cumberland (Tenn) 60

Tufts 70, Christopher Newport 65

Mobile 63, Dillard 58

MIDWEST

Capital 81, Goucher 45

Cleveland St. 84, UIC 44

Green Bay 65, N. Kentucky 44

Kansas St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66

Milwaukee 60, Wright St. 58

Nebraska 78, Iowa 69

Northwestern 77, Illinois 50

Oakland 71, Detroit 57

Olivet 61, Westminster (Pa.) 59

Purdue 66, Ohio St. 50

Rutgers 64, Wisconsin 61

Valparaiso 95, Chicago St. 49

Wis.-Eau Claire 76, Framingham St. 46

Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73

Indiana 79, Michigan St. 67

E. Texas Baptist 90, Blackburn 63

Bethany Lutheran 73, St. Benedict 62

Bluffton 77, Cairn 38

John Carroll 66, Oberlin 33

Otterbein 66, Hanover 59

Trine 62, Denison 40

Morningside 86, Valley City St. 55

Mayville St. 70, Briar Cliff 62

FINAL Goucher 45 Capital 81

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 67, New Mexico St. 54

Incarnate Word 79, Paul Quinn 62

Wayland Baptist 88, Hardin-Simmons 48

Benedictine (Ill.) 63, LeTourneau 55

Mary Hardin-Baylor 67, Illinois Wesleyan 55

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 74, San Diego St. 69, OT

Fresno St. 92, UC Merced 26

Montana 79, N. Arizona 71

N. Colorado 77, Portland St. 58

Utah Valley 99, Ottawa (Ariz.) 50

Pepperdine 73, San Diego 57

Nevada 71, Cal Poly 40

Santa Clara 75, Pacific 65

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, San Francisco 79

BYU 59, Loyola Marymount 44

Stanford 67, UC Davis 55

Idaho 62, Idaho St. 56

Montana St. 85, Sacramento St. 48

E. Washington 63, Weber St. 53

Oregon 125, Corban 42

Redlands 66, Lewis & Clark 46

Whittier 74, Webster 59

Master’s 90, Olivet Nazarene 77

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.