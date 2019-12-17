Listen Live Sports

Schalke goalkeeper Nübel banned 4 games for Gacinovic tackle

December 17, 2019
 
BERLIN (AP) — Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has been suspended for four Bundesliga games for his dangerous high tackle on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mijat Gacinovic.

Nübel knocked Gacinovic over with a studs-up challenge to the Serbian midfielder’s chest during Schalke’s 1-0 win on Sunday. Gacinovic was taken off with a bloody mouth and soiled jersey and was later diagnosed in hospital with severely bruised ribs.

Nübel, who was immediately sent off, was banned and fined 12,000 euros ($13,400) by the German football federation sports court on Tuesday.

Nübel apologized after the game to Gacinovic, who accepted the apology on Instagram.

“Unfortunately such collisions happen sometimes in the battle for the ball,” Gacinovic wrote.

Backup goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who came on for his Bundesliga debut against Frankfurt, is expected to fill in for the games against Wolfsburg, Freiburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich.

