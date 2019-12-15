Schalke’s McKennie stretchered off with dislocated shoulder

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie will be “out for some time” after being stretchered off the field with a dislocated shoulder during a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The 21-year-old American landed awkwardly on his left shoulder after an aerial duel with Frankfurt forward Bas Dost in the 10th minute.

“Weston dislocated his shoulder. He’s still in the hospital,” Schalke coach David Wagner said after his side’s 1-0 win. “It still needs to be decided whether he needs an operation or not. But he will definitely be out for some time.”

McKennie had been a regular presence in Wagner’s team, playing in all but two of its Bundesliga games this season.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.