Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Schalke’s McKennie stretchered off with dislocated shoulder

December 15, 2019 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
      

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie will be “out for some time” after being stretchered off the field with a dislocated shoulder during a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The 21-year-old American landed awkwardly on his left shoulder after an aerial duel with Frankfurt forward Bas Dost in the 10th minute.

“Weston dislocated his shoulder. He’s still in the hospital,” Schalke coach David Wagner said after his side’s 1-0 win. “It still needs to be decided whether he needs an operation or not. But he will definitely be out for some time.”

McKennie had been a regular presence in Wagner’s team, playing in all but two of its Bundesliga games this season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans