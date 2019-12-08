Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Scott carries Loyola Marymount past Grambling St. 83-67

December 8, 2019 12:56 am
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had a triple-double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lift Loyola Marymount to an 83-67 win over Grambling State on Saturday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 13 points for Loyola Marymount (4-5). Ivan Alipiev added 12 points.

DeVante Jackson had 16 points for the Tigers (4-5). Travon Bunch added 14 points and three blocks. Trevell Cunningham had 10 points.

Loyola Marymount plays Prairie View at home on Friday. Grambling State takes on Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia