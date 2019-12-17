Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Scott-Grayson carries UAB over North Alabama 63-56

December 17, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a career-high 20 points with six rebounds as UAB defeated North Alabama 63-56 on Tuesday night.

Makhtar Gueye sank all three of his 3-point tries and scored 13 with five rebounds for the Blazers (6-4). Tavin Lovan added 12 points and six boards. Will Butler had nine rebounds to go with eight points.

Christian Agnew had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Lions (5-6). Freshman Mervin James added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.

North Alabama trailed by six at halftime after scoring a season-low 21 points.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted